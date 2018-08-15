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Stinchfield: Support For NRA Pouring In
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9 views • August 15, 2018
"I'm here to tell you the NRA is not denigrating before anyone's eyes. In fact, it's getting stronger and stronger. Not by the day, not by the hour, but by the minute. I want all of the members out there that feel like they're under attack … that feel like you're being attacked maybe by your family, maybe by your friends that somehow don't have common sense and somehow fall in line with Don Lemon and Jim Acosta … we've got more support from all around this country." —Grant Stinchfield
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