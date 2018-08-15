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Stinchfield: Americans Won't Stand For Government Trampling Rights
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20 views • August 15, 2018
"It's the Dianne Feinstein's and Andrew Cuomo's of the world. It's the Nancy Pelosi's of the world. The left wing anti-gunners who literally point to Australia using the mainstream media as this shiny model as to why we need gun bans and confiscations...Well in America, we have rights. And Americans will not stand for a government, any government, trampling our rights." —Grant Stinchfield
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