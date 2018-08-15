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Dan Bongino: NRA's Power Comes from 5 Million Members
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16 views • August 15, 2018
"The NRA is 5 million Americans … What the NRA, its power comes from is the outside game, meaning actual people and voters who want to preserve their right to liberty, freedom and to defend themselves. You can't sink the NRA, what do you mean sink the NRA? What, are you gonna show up at the door of 5 million members and threaten them to withdraw their membership?" —Dan Bongino
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