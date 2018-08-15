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Do You Let The CIA Dictate Your Beliefs?
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62 views • August 15, 2018
An 18-minute documentary film describing how the CIA and federal government have teamed up with their mainstream media partners to control, censor, and manipulate the news. Explains how inflammatory terms such as conspiracy theory and fake news are deliberately used to suppress public inquiries into controversial subjects.
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