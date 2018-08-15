Welcome to Wrecktitude Media!

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3 views • August 15, 2018
Sick of the censorship? Of course you are, why else would we all be here, expanding this wonderful platform to infinity and beyond? I'm a centrist who leans libertarian but am open to all ideas and opinions. I'm bringing my videos from youtube over so bear with me if the videos are not recent but I will be getting round to that asap. The time for sitting on the sidelines is over, so join me in some intellectual pursuits and stay for my epic looking Gimli beard lol.
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