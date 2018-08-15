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Anti-Conservative Censorship on Twitter: Roger Stone
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500 views • August 15, 2018
Roger Stone, conservative political consultant and outspoken Trump supporter, was recently "suspended indefinitely" from Twitter for a series of tweets he sent in the direction of much-maligned CNN employees like Don Lemon.
I (John Ward) decided to spend a little time on Twitter to see what kind of tweets they do let slide.
Help John Ward out with his videos by visiting:
https://www.patreon.com/JohnWard
I (John Ward) decided to spend a little time on Twitter to see what kind of tweets they do let slide.
Help John Ward out with his videos by visiting:
https://www.patreon.com/JohnWard
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