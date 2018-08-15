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Was the Sun simulator made to effect your DNA? ??? MUST WATCH....
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142 views • August 15, 2018
THE RED SQUARE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpYXOxUGSIvvoU2YhX83I7A
Published on Aug 14, 2018
Time to put on our thinking caps and get down and dirty. Thank you for watching. Please like shre and subscribe and ring the bell so you can get notifications. Season Two is just kicking off. I’ve received my new assignments and all signals are a go. Get ready its gonna be a bumpy ride.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpYXOxUGSIvvoU2YhX83I7A
Published on Aug 14, 2018
Time to put on our thinking caps and get down and dirty. Thank you for watching. Please like shre and subscribe and ring the bell so you can get notifications. Season Two is just kicking off. I’ve received my new assignments and all signals are a go. Get ready its gonna be a bumpy ride.
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