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Aussie couple builds Off-Grid home with Shipping Containers
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375 views • August 15, 2018
In this video Paul Chambers had began building a home out of two shipping containers as a project, but when his wife got tired of suburbia and put their four-bedroom home on the market, his project became the couple’s full-time home
(Paul’s ebook: www.buildshippingcontainerhouse.com)
https://faircompanies.com/videos/aussie-couple-builds-off-grid-mobile-home-with-2-containers
(Paul’s ebook: www.buildshippingcontainerhouse.com)
https://faircompanies.com/videos/aussie-couple-builds-off-grid-mobile-home-with-2-containers
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