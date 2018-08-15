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Four Horsemen
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305 views • August 15, 2018
FOUR HORSEMEN is an award winning independent feature documentary which lifts the lid on how the world really works.
As the global economy continues to veer from crisis to catastrophe many more people are looking for wise counsel on how to reshape the Western Economy. Over the last three years 23 global thinkers many of whom have been marginalized -have come together to break their silence and explain how the world really works.
As the global economy continues to veer from crisis to catastrophe many more people are looking for wise counsel on how to reshape the Western Economy. Over the last three years 23 global thinkers many of whom have been marginalized -have come together to break their silence and explain how the world really works.
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