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FrankenFoot Unveils The CLOUD ACT, SESTA and President Trump's Utter Genius
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71 views • August 15, 2018
I am NOT a RACIST; but I am a BIGOT.
I am bigoted against CHILD RAPISTS AND MURDERERS.
I am also aware that there are those masquerading as Jews in order to shield themselves from criticism; unfortunately, I am well-versed in #SEMANTICS and in #MISDIRECTION, so those tricks won't work on me.
I KNOW that none of my friends in high school are now sacrificing children to get their ADRENOCHROME FIX; on that point, shouldn't THAT BE ILLEGAL?!?
This cannot be classified as a VICTIMLESS CRIME.
I am bigoted against CHILD RAPISTS AND MURDERERS.
I am also aware that there are those masquerading as Jews in order to shield themselves from criticism; unfortunately, I am well-versed in #SEMANTICS and in #MISDIRECTION, so those tricks won't work on me.
I KNOW that none of my friends in high school are now sacrificing children to get their ADRENOCHROME FIX; on that point, shouldn't THAT BE ILLEGAL?!?
This cannot be classified as a VICTIMLESS CRIME.
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