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Dont Tread On Me Rise Of The Republic
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62 views • August 15, 2018
Don’t Tread On Me: Rise of the Republic is a documentary which exposes the commerce clause, defines Sovereignty, the proper role of government, a Constitutional Militia and much more.
Michael Badnarik, Tom DeWeese, Alex Jones, Edwin Vieira, Richard Mack, Charles Key and Cynthia Davis Features R.J. Harris
Directed by: Gary Franchi and William Lewis
Michael Badnarik, Tom DeWeese, Alex Jones, Edwin Vieira, Richard Mack, Charles Key and Cynthia Davis Features R.J. Harris
Directed by: Gary Franchi and William Lewis
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