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Infowars Nightly News Friday July 26 2013 Full Length
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1 view • August 15, 2018
On The July 26, 2013 Broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, David Knight speaks with Tony Rooke about the Global False Flag Cover ups that have plagued our history. News Covered: U.S. Army Buying Millions of Rounds of Russian Ammo and Popular Civilian Firearms. Chris Christie: Rand Paul 'dangerous'. Rand Paul to Chris Christie: You need to talk to more real Americans.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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