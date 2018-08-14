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Paignton Window Cleaner using his 100% PureWater Window Cleaning Trolly On Folding Caravan
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4 views • August 14, 2018
After years of grim build up from being stored for years I decided to give the Window cleaning trolly a hard job and it slowly cut through the grim and dried on dirt. Amazed by results.
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