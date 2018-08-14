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The World According to Monsanto
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186 views • August 14, 2018
Monsanto (now merged with Bayer) is a the largest agricultural biotechnology company in the world. They are also the planet's leading producer of genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, a process that promotes the manipulation of traits which naturally occur in plants and crops. Ever since the company gained government approval for their first modified soybean in the late 1990s, a public debate has persisted as to the potential health hazards of GMO products.
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