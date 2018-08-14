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SpiritWILL ... 18/08/14 ... Dialectics, Arguments & Fights are a WASTE OF OUR TIME
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4 views • August 14, 2018
NEOCONS & Globalists are rejoicing over the silencing of Alex Jones. This is NO WAY TO SOLVE any problem on the table or off the table. The time for ideological spats is over; a Judgment falls upon Mankind that we are insufficiently skilled to even run our own world.
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