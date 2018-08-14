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Drain The Swamp - 1984 Scrubbing Bubbles Commercial with President Donald J. Trump
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38 views • August 14, 2018
Trump drains the swamp with the help of Scrubbing Bubbles. See him wash away scum such as Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, James Comey, Peter Strzok and Loretta Lynch with the power of scrubbing bubbles. PLEASE SHARE...
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