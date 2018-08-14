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The ETH CEPHER Bible coupon code is jeffdionne to get 10% Off
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18 views • August 14, 2018
go to the Cepher Website http://www.cepher.net buy these together Cepher Bible & Cepher Lexicon
as you read come across Hebrew name look up in lexicon learn its meaning helps pronounce it!
The cepher is $95 lexicon is $35 Total $130 but the package deal is $120
Cepher Website visit menu tab: Shop & menu drop down to package deal & Lexicon package deal
on checkout page save 10% use
coupon code: jeffdionne
put coupon redemption box makes it $108 total media mail free shipping
as you read come across Hebrew name look up in lexicon learn its meaning helps pronounce it!
The cepher is $95 lexicon is $35 Total $130 but the package deal is $120
Cepher Website visit menu tab: Shop & menu drop down to package deal & Lexicon package deal
on checkout page save 10% use
coupon code: jeffdionne
put coupon redemption box makes it $108 total media mail free shipping
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