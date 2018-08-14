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Protective Roof Coating Sealer Paint and Leak Repair Brush or Roller
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15 views • August 14, 2018
Roof-IT - www.chirienterprise.com or www.roof-it.ca. Roof-IT Protective Roof Coating Sealer Paint, Waterproofing roof against heavy rainfall,high winds,heavy impacts and extreme hot and cold temperature.Water based Non flammable.
Custom colors available . Brush - Roll or Spray . Dries faster in warmer temperatures 5- 10 minutes.
Roof-It is applied on asphalt shingles, metal, concrete, rubber , concrete and fiberglass roofs.
Long lasting protection on your roof.
Custom colors available . Brush - Roll or Spray . Dries faster in warmer temperatures 5- 10 minutes.
Roof-It is applied on asphalt shingles, metal, concrete, rubber , concrete and fiberglass roofs.
Long lasting protection on your roof.
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