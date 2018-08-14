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Preface Section -- Second Book of Commandments
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7 views • August 14, 2018
The Doctrine and Covenants was originally called the Book of Commandments. The continuation of the “thus saith the Lord” revelations is called the Second Book of Commandments. This revelation was designated the Preface to the revelations.
Revelation has been ongoing 50+ years to the foreordained prophet cast out of the Lord's Gentile church.
Revelation has been ongoing 50+ years to the foreordained prophet cast out of the Lord's Gentile church.
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