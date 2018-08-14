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12 views • August 14, 2018
This song comes from our newest EP titled "Trio Volume 1". I wrote this song, about a real life hero, by the name of Janusz Korczak. In 1942, Mr Korczak, was running an orphanage. It housed at that time 192 jewish children. The short version, of a long story, is that this man was offered the opportunity to simply turn over these children, to be exterminated at Treblinka, and he would be set free. He refused.
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