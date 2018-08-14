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You Won't Deny Me
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4 views • August 14, 2018
This is a video that was done for a track off of our new EP titled "Trio Volume 1". Like most of my material, it deals with a subject that is uncomfortable to many, but needs to discussed more. Mental illness. And in this case, school shootings. May all of those who have a lost a loved one, been wounded, or affected in any way, you have our deepest sympathies and respect.
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