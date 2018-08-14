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Daisy & Wayne, Ozamiz City, Philippines, Mamma & Pappa Mayordo from Guingona 2012
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6 views • August 14, 2018
Pappa getting ready to welcome me into the Family Mayordo back in 2012, Sad to say he has since past away. This was us prepparing for our wedding.
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