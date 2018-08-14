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AltHealth ... 2018 ... The Science of Grounding the Body
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65 views • August 14, 2018
Rubber Soul, The Sneaky Sneaker Loss of Connection To Source, see breatharian, Energy, Health, Higher Consciousness March 2, 2016 ... “At first I was skeptical,” Dr. Sinatra admits. “I said, ‘My gosh, putting my feet on the ground is going to improve my heart, my body; or at least the things that Clint is talking about?’ But then… I spoke to him for about an hour, and went from skeptical to being all in! …
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