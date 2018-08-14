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America Is Superior | Change My Mind
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49 views • August 14, 2018
July 4th is right around the corner, so we decided to pay our Democratic friends at the 2018 Texas Democratic Convention in Fort Worth a visit! In this very special installment of Change My Mind we debate if the US really is superior to any other country! Hold onto your butts!
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