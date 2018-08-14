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Unnatural Fires - Proof That They Are Started By Directed Energy Weapons - Part 3
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502 views • August 14, 2018
This video shows more of the proof that some of these California fires are the work of DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS (space based & drones) & possibly even SCALAR WEAPONS in use too.
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