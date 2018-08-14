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Peach Cobbler Heritage Recipe
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20 views • August 14, 2018
12 medium peaches
Preheat oven 375F cook 1 hour approx
PREPARE BAKING DISH
11”x13”
½ inch water sprinkled with ¼ cup sugar. Sugar amount varies depending on sweetness of fruit. Depending on peaches sweetness adjust sugar.
Flour 2 cups
Baking powder 1 tsp
Salt 1 tsp
Crisco ½ cup*, set in freezer to get cold and hard
Milk ½ cup cold
Butter, 1 stick of butter approx.
Sugar, 6 tbs
Complete recipe can be found at karen-early.com in Health &/or Miscellaneous categories
Preheat oven 375F cook 1 hour approx
PREPARE BAKING DISH
11”x13”
½ inch water sprinkled with ¼ cup sugar. Sugar amount varies depending on sweetness of fruit. Depending on peaches sweetness adjust sugar.
Flour 2 cups
Baking powder 1 tsp
Salt 1 tsp
Crisco ½ cup*, set in freezer to get cold and hard
Milk ½ cup cold
Butter, 1 stick of butter approx.
Sugar, 6 tbs
Complete recipe can be found at karen-early.com in Health &/or Miscellaneous categories
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