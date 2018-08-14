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Real News: Full Show—REVEALED: Agenda to Hack Election & Destroy Borders, Speech, Presidency
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135 views • August 14, 2018
After calling to abolish ICE & the Electoral College, applauding corporate censorship & control of the internet, and eradicating any trace of history in classrooms or monuments, the left is now calling for getting rid of the Presidency — not just Trump. Will they hack the electronic voting machines & web sites and blame it on Russia? David Knight explains the vulnerability of electronic voting to everyone — including an 11 yr old girl.
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