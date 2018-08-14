© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALL ABOUT CIGARS! (Dennis Prager Uncut) | Louder With Crowder
Follow
0
Share
Report
49 views • August 14, 2018
Steven Crowder sits down with Dennis Prager to exclusively discuss cigars! Kick back and light up yourself as Prager and Crowder discuss their favorite brands, how they got into it, why they smoke, and the surprising health benefits of cigars.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.