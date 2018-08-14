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#354 TRUMP POLLS VS MEDIA MELTDOWN! | Jordan Peterson and Nick DiPaolo Guest | Louder With Crowder
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104 views • August 14, 2018
It’s the final week of Cultural Appropriation Month! This week, we journey to the deadly, rapey, and kidnapey country of Honduras! Talking all things Trump approval ratings vs media approval ratings, the polarization of the Left with Jordan Peterson, and getting slugged in the face by a feminist with comedian Nick DiPaolo.
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