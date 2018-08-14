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#359 ROE V WADE FEMINIST MELTDOWN! Daithi De Nogla and Stefan Molyneux | Louder With Crowder
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310 views • August 14, 2018
Talking all things Roe V Wade, Tomi Lahren, Ben Shapiro and winning issues for Conservatives, Scarlett Johansson’s latest SJW blunder, Stormy Daniels in hot water, Andrew Cuomo’s new lawsuit and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Stefan Molyneux and YouTube gamer, Daithi De Nogla stop by!
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