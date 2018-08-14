© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Build The Wall | Change My Mind
Follow
0
Share
Report
301 views • August 14, 2018
Steven Crowder takes to the streets of Austin to have real conversations with everyday people on hot button issues. In this installment, we wade into the hot topic of immigration with “Build the Wall, Change My Mind!”
Keywords
trumpnewschildrencomedypoliticsfunnytexasconservativeliberalaliensimmigrationmexicoiceentertainmentborderillegal immigrationwallleftculturerightillegal aliensopen borderssteven crowderbuild the walllibertarianborder controllouder with crowderchange my mindlwcmug clubnot gay jaredstephen crowderborder control facilitiesmexicansseparated children
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.