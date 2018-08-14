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Transgenderism is Ideology NOT Science! (Dr. Leonard Sax Uncut) | Louder With Crowder
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1183 views • August 14, 2018
Steven Crowder sits down with Dr. Leonard Sax to discuss the real science behind transgenderism, the danger of blurring the gender lines, and the real harm of transgenderism in children.
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