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IDEOLOGY ... 2020 ... PEDO is going to be allowed where Globalism rules.
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642 views • August 14, 2018
Just as presumed "scholars" are marketing Cultural Marxism (chaos), wherever Globalism takes hold, there will be license for every sort of anti-civil and anti-social behavior . . . with costly commercial penalties, but no moral sanctions. That is how Globalism operates, by making piracy legal and crime expensive. Never mind, ethics out of principle.
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