Dr. David Duke- Jews And Slavery-The Media Cover Up 1 of 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Subscribed 9.3K
History is being written and covered up by those who own the corporate mass media. Dr. David Duke exposes the facts of the history of slavery and the significant role the Jews have played in it.This is the truth that the Zionist controlled media has hidden from the public. Note:This video is not meant to promote hatred but is presented instead to honor the truth of history.