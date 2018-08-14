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Jesus: Are you offended by him?
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8 views • August 14, 2018
Matthew 11:6 And blessed is he, whosoever shall not be offended in me.
Matthew 13:57 And they were offended in him. But Jesus said unto them, A prophet is not without honour, save in his own country, and in his own house.
Matthew 13:57 And they were offended in him. But Jesus said unto them, A prophet is not without honour, save in his own country, and in his own house.
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