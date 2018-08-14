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What model does the religious leadership follow, past and present?
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10 views • August 14, 2018
On October 31st of 2017, the very day marking the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther’s proclamation of the 95 Thesis, around 8 am I got a loud knock at my door from a detective from the Cleveland Police Department.
Full transcript at: http://Kozlowski.org/2017-11-19+1
Full transcript at: http://Kozlowski.org/2017-11-19+1
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