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This Report Does Not Exist
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113 views • August 14, 2018
That is what you see if you look for this report within the FOX archives.
This was originally a 12-part report; only four parts were published online before the onslaught ensued.
One of my anecdotes:
"CALEA turned our system of wiretapping into a MEGAPHONE*"
*I have no animus against Jews. Everyone whom knows me can attest to that; however, I am waging a battle against the synagogue of Satan, and it is to them I reserve my anger at what has been done to my country.
This was originally a 12-part report; only four parts were published online before the onslaught ensued.
One of my anecdotes:
"CALEA turned our system of wiretapping into a MEGAPHONE*"
*I have no animus against Jews. Everyone whom knows me can attest to that; however, I am waging a battle against the synagogue of Satan, and it is to them I reserve my anger at what has been done to my country.
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