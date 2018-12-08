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YouTube Live - Prophetic Ministry, 8-12-18
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3 views • August 14, 2018
Prophetic ministry, words of knowledge & wisdom, and prayer. May your heart be encouraged! Blessings from Las Vegas prophet Mike Thompson.
If this ministry is a blessing to you, please consider a love gift today.
http://www.wordoflifeworldoutreach.or...
We are deeply grateful for your love and financial support. These are your Days of Destiny, and God calls you Blessed.
God Loves You To The Core.
If this ministry is a blessing to you, please consider a love gift today.
http://www.wordoflifeworldoutreach.or...
We are deeply grateful for your love and financial support. These are your Days of Destiny, and God calls you Blessed.
God Loves You To The Core.
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