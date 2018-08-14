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Clip from "What In The World Are They Spraying"
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781 views • August 14, 2018
Dane Wigington , Francis Mangels and others report on the deliberate poisoning of our skies, lands and waters (and our bodies and every other LIVING THING). Get your blood tested for Aluminum. It's suppose to be only 5ug per Liter. You test results will be near 100ug/L. BTW, 60ug/L is considered Toxic Levels.
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