© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Art of Persuasion - The RIGHT Way : Surprise and Details
Follow
0
Share
Report
179 views • August 14, 2018
A surprise ending is a very common strategy for a novel or a movie, and for good reason. It's effective, and it makes the story memorable. The same thing also applies to persuasive videos, and like anything else, it's the details that make it work. We're going to take a look at one example on The Art of Persuasion - The RIGHT way.
http://thecivilright.org/
http://thecivilright.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.