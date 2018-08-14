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NYTimes Demands You "Check Your Male Privilege”! | Louder With Crowder
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28 views • August 14, 2018
Steven Crowder thoroughly debunks Charles M. Blow’s latest New York Times Op-Ed on “Checking My Male Privilege” as it relates to rape and sexual assault. Crowder provides a thorough fact-checking of Blow’s skewed polls, false statistics and flat out lies!
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