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The Fragrance of Surrender Book Trailer: Inspirational Christian Fiction
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2 views • August 14, 2018
Gabriella’s life has been filled with tragedy, including the mystery of why her own parents disappeared one night, leaving her alone at a tender young age. As she unravels the mystery of her parent’s disappearance, will she come to trust the God she views with suspicion? And what role will her young son play in her decision? A faith-building novel that many readers say changed their lives forever.
For more information go to http://www.aprilgeremia.com/
For more information go to http://www.aprilgeremia.com/
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