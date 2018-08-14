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Is Fragrance Controlling Your Brain?
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104 views • August 14, 2018
Fragrance can control your brain. Different scents may influence your actions and choices so quickly that it seems as though you are operating on instinct. It’s a powerful connection that many people underestimate or ignore. Carefully designed, signature fragrances change the way you perceive your environment and the people inside it. They may also alter your mood—
Learn More at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/is-fragrance-controlling-your-brain
Learn More at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/is-fragrance-controlling-your-brain
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