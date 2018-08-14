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CAUGHT: Media Lies About Sutherland Springs Shooting | Louder With Crowder
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27 views • August 14, 2018
Steven Crowder breaks down the top lies and misinformation surrounding the Texas church massacre in Sutherland Springs. From gun control falsehoods to lies about the shooter’s
identity and hero, Stephen Willeford, we cover it all.
identity and hero, Stephen Willeford, we cover it all.
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