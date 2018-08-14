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Geert Wilders: the true story
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2012 views • August 14, 2018
Everything in The Netherlands is the contrary to what it seems. No 'tolerance' but vicious repression and death squads. That's why we are such great marketeers en salesmen: we can 'sell potatoes as if they were lemons' -as an old Dutch saying tells. The same is the case with Geert Wilders. He is 'sold' to the world as a populist 'lemon' hero, but in reality he is a deep state 'potato' operative.
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