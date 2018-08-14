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Excellent talk by John Trudell, American Indian eloquent truth speaker
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39 views • August 14, 2018
This is an excellent talk given by the late, great John Trudell to the Tsi Akim Maidu. This will change the way you perceive things for life.
A MUST SEE for anyone who is on the journey.
Watching this will upgrade your Human operating system.
A MUST SEE for anyone who is on the journey.
Watching this will upgrade your Human operating system.
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