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Gun Control...The True Story of Innocents Betrayed
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321 views • August 14, 2018
Governments have historically deprived people of firearms ... and then wiped them from the face of the earth. This is the true story of Gun control from around the world. It details how governments have ALWAYS BEEN the biggest threat to the safety, security and prosperity of the people. While Americans can see how this could happen in other countries, most can't EVER imaging it being able to happen here because there are so many rights guaranteed by the Constitution.
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