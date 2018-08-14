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UQ SPORT TANGO COURSE - 1st Class of the 2nd Semester 2018
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26 views • August 14, 2018
A glimpse of the 1st Group Class of our already legendary Tango Course at the University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia
By the Alma de Tango School of Argentine Dances!
Images of the Tango Course University of Queensland - 2nd Semester 2018 - 1st Class
Ask About Our Next 10-Week Argentine Tango Crash Course!
Go to https://uqsport.com.au/learn/short-courses/tango-course/
Or call 07 3365 6612
Email: [email protected]
Visit: www.almadetango.com
By the Alma de Tango School of Argentine Dances!
Images of the Tango Course University of Queensland - 2nd Semester 2018 - 1st Class
Ask About Our Next 10-Week Argentine Tango Crash Course!
Go to https://uqsport.com.au/learn/short-courses/tango-course/
Or call 07 3365 6612
Email: [email protected]
Visit: www.almadetango.com
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