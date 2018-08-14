© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ketogenic Diet Explained - Expert-Panel - The-Bodybuildingcom-Podcast- - Ep-14--15
Follow
0
Share
Report
138 views • August 14, 2018
After a year of trying to get into nutritional ketosis and failing, I luckily ran across this video, I explains things in such a clear manner, that I was easily able to get into ketosis and begin reaping all of the health benefits. I later read Mercola's "Fat for Fuel" and that really filled in all of the gaps in my knowledge base.
If you want to learn what ketosis is and how to get into it, without messing around, this is the information that you are looking for.
If you want to learn what ketosis is and how to get into it, without messing around, this is the information that you are looking for.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.