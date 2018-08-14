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3 Day Solo Winter Snow Camp - (Bushcraft, Canvas Tent, Woodstove, Bowdrill)
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115 views • August 14, 2018
On this adventure Mike Pullen (TA Outdoors) heads out for a solo winter camping trip in the snow. He sets up the small canvas tent and woodstove, makes a bushcraft fire reflector and makes this camp his home for 3 days. On the second day a snow storm arrived from the east, bringing with it ice rain and blizzard like conditions. He cook up food on the woodstove and campfire to keep him warm. He also attempt a primitive bow drill in a snowstorm.
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